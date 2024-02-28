Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: West Bengal's Sandeshkhali continues to witness protest despite efforts made by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to cool down the matter. This comes as Shahjahan Sheikh, who is accused of “sexual assault and land grab” by several women, continues to be on the run. However, the TMC leaders have claimed that they do not know Sheikh's whereabouts. In the recent developments from the violence-hit area, an FIR has been against Sheikh's brother Siraj in the land-grabbing case by locals in Sandeshkhali.

Here are all the top updates from the day regarding Sandeshkhali:

Jail For Shahjahan's Aides

Basirhat Court on Monday sent close aides of Sheikh Shahjahan Shiba Prasad Hazra and Ajit Maity to 6-day and 5-day police custody each. On the other hand, BJP's Bikash Singha and former CPM MLA Nirapada Sardar got two days jail custody each.

We Will Not Stand By Any Wrongdoer: Education Minister Bratya Basu on Allegations Against Sheikh Shahjahan And His Men

“State police arrested many TMC leaders. Our party is trusting the administration. The party never condoned any wrongdoer. Yesterday, Abhishek Banerjee said in a press conference about the suspension of the High Court of Shahjahan's arrest. Then, today the High Court revoked the stay of arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. It is now believed that Sheikh Shahjahan may be arrested within the next seven days,” said Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Shahjahan Will Be Arrested With 7 Days, Says TMC After Kolkata HC Pulls Up Mamata Govt

Abhishek Banerjee said the right things when it came to Shahjahan's arrest. The matter was stuck in a legal tangle. This gave Opposition the chance to play politics over this. Today, the Kolkata High Court untied the legal knot surrounding Shahjahan's arrest. We welcome the HC's decision. He will be arrested within 7 days.

Mamata Govt Giving Secular Protection to Shahjahan: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

"Shahjahan Sheikh used to run a network of sexual harassment of women. TMC spokesperson asked for rape footages and called rape victims actors and RSS agents. They arrest journalist who raises voice for women. Locket Chatterjee and Sukanta Majumdar get arrested. They are all protecting Shahjahah Sheikh. Shahjahan Sheikh is getting state sponsored protection. Mamata govt is giving secular protection to Shahjahan. Whole INDI alliance is giving him secular protection. Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal used to visit the place if such incident happened in BJP-ruled state. They cannot post a tweet for victims of Sandeshkhali. Samajwadi Party has sent criminals, who fired at Rambhakts, to the assembly. They commented on the caste of PM Modi and commented on his mother. It will be clear in elections who worked for Sanatan Dharma," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan Sheikh: Basirhat SP HM Rehman

Basirhat SP HM Rehman on TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan said, "We have got complaints against him. We are going through the complaints and will take action accordingly...We have filed an FIR against Sheikh Shahjahan..."

Sheikh Should be Immediately Arrested: Bengal Gov Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday told reporters, "Today is a game-changing day as far as Bengal is concerned. The PM is going to upgrade 28 stations in West Bengal. 31 underpasses, more than Rs 700 crores, set aside for West Bengal by the Government of India today..."

#WATCH | On Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "...As we know from the newspaper reports, the Police came there, ministers went there, petitions were received. If I understand from the newspapers, more than 800 petitions have been received. Process has… pic.twitter.com/8btVlyOvyW — ANI (@ANI)

He added, "As we know from the newspaper reports, the Police came there, ministers went there, petitions were received. If I understand from the newspapers, more than 800 petitions have been received. Process has started, women have come forward, they have started asserting themselves and now there will be a change...Generals may not fight, they make others fight. Governor's job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the Governor will intervene..."

Furthermore, the governor said that law & order has been put back on the rail. Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested. Arrest should be made immediately."

Calcutta HC Hearing Adjourned Till March 4th

The Calcutta HC during the hearing said, "We will clarify that there is no stay on arrest. A stay on investigation doesn't mean a stay on arrest. There is an FIR registered, he is branded as an accused. He will have to be arrested."

The matter has been adjourned till March 4th.

Calcutta HC Suggests Impleading TMC Leader Shahjahan

The Calcutta High Court has suggested impleading Shahjahan Sheikh by name, in the suo moto matter on the violence in the Sandeshkhali region, and has directed the Registry to issue a public notice regarding him being absconding.

Protest Intensifies as Women Vandalise TMC Leader Shankar Sardar's House

Protest in the violence-hit area intensified after women damaged TMC leader Shankar Sardar's house. They protesters urge for the arrest of Sardar and Sheikh's brother Siraj.

BJP Moves Calcutta HC After Mamata Banerjee Denies Party to Protest

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved to the Calcutta High Court after the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied the party to stage a protest in Kolkata.

Calcutta High Court to Hear Suo Motu Over Assault Against Women in Sandeshkhali

Today, the Calcutta High Court is hearing the Suo Motu matter regarding the media reports alleging sexual assault faced by women and land grabbing by leaders in Sandeshkhali.

Last week, the Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, questioned the West Bengal government over its 'failure' to arrest absconding Shahjahan Sheikh, who the bench described as the "root cause" of all violence happening in Sandeshkhali.

49-Year-Old TMC Leader Shot Dead Amid Clash Over Land Deal

Bijan Das, a 49-year-old TMC leader from Ashoknagar was shot dead by a group of men, following an altercation between the two parties, news agency PTI reported.

Das was the deputy head of Guma 1 panchayat. He was shot twice from point-blank range.

If I've Taken Away Someone's Land, Give in Writing to Police: Ajit Maity After Arrest

Ajit Maity after his arrest said, “I'm repeatedly requesting with folded hands that if I have taken away someone's land or money, then give it in writing to the Police. If I have made a mistake, I will apologise. If any evidence is found against me, I will take responsibility.”

Protesters in Bermajur Demand Arrest of Shahjahan and his Brother Siraj:

Women protesters in the Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali are demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj.

Genuinely Served People in My Constituency: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Breaks Silence Over Sandeskhali Row

Breaking her silence over the raging Sandeshkhali issue, Lok Sabha MP and actor Nusrat Jahan taking to X claimed she has "genuinely served the people" in her constituency and followed her party's guidelines.

The TMC MP from Basirhat further added that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking all necessary steps to ensure peace on the island that has made headlines after allegations of land grab, extortion and harassment by local Trinamool leaders.

It is heart wrenching waking up to such allegations. As a woman, as a public representative I have always followed my parties guidelines and served the people. With the Sandeshkhali incident raging, Our Hon CM has already send Help.. and necessary steps are being taken for the… pic.twitter.com/KrqOeSvWU0 — Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps)

Shahjahan Sheikh's Aide Ajit Maity Arrested

As per the Republic's sources, Sheikh's close aide Ajit Maity who yesterday locked himself for 5 hours to skip the wrath of locals in Sandeshkhali has been arrested.

"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer told news agency PTI.

Sandeshkhali is Just a Trailer, Whole Films is Left: BJP Leader Dilip Joshi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Joshi on the ongoing unrest said, “What is happening in Sandeshkhali is just a trailer...same type of incidents are going to happen in every village (of West Bengal)...Mamata Banerjee and TMC are saving Shajahan Sheikh...all the teams and delegations are being stopped from going to Sandeshkhali and Mamata Banerjee feels like, this way they can suppress this incident...but this is not possible..."

Locals File FIR Against Sheikh's Brother Siraj

Amid the ongoing protests in Sandeshkhali, locals have registered a fresh FIR against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's brother Siraj in the land-grabbing case. There have been several allegations against him by the local villagers and women. This comes as Sheikh's family continues to face anger from the locals. Earlier, one of Siraj's huts in the region was set on fire by the locals in fury.