Advertisement

Sagar: A sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district met with a fatal accident on Monday evening, when he was run over by an alleged police vehicle, while sweeping the street. The incident reportedly took place, while two police personnel were present in the car. The incident created a massive outrage against the police, following which the senior officials of the district suspended the two police personnel.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the incident spot, wherein, it can be seen that the vehicle hit the sanitation worker from behind and ran over him leading him with fatal injuries.

Advertisement

After the incident, it is being claimed that the local police made a bizarre remark, saying that the vehicle moved on its own and the two police personnel present in the car were not driving it.

It was being said that the police vehicle was parked with none of the two cops sitting on the driving seat, rolled down on the slope and ran over the sanitation worker.

Advertisement

However, a case under relevant sections has also been registered by the police and further legal action is being taken.

