‘Fraudulent': Delhi Departments Red-Flag Kejriwal's Sanjeevani and Mahila Samman Schemes, Trigger Row

New Delhi: A fresh controversy has erupted in the national capital, involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as two schemes announced by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal have been termed "non-existent" by the welfare departments of the Delhi government itself. The Delhi govt departments have also disowned the registration drive for Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana, kickstarted by Kejriwal and CM Atishi, on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal along with CM Atishi had kicked-off registration drive for both the schemes.

While campaignin for Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled in February next year, Kejriwal had announced the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. The Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free treatment to residents over 60 years at all city hospital, including both private and government centres. While Mahila Samman Yojana promises Rs 2,100 per month to women of the capital.

Soon after the public department's notice emerged in newspapers, a war of words erupted between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ). This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and the Women and Children Development Department have publicly denied existence of Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana, respectively. The two departments published an advertisements in newspapers, notifying the same.

In a notification, the health department has said that "no such scheme has been notified under the government of Delhi." It further cautioned people from sharing any details with those collecting their information as it has not authorised anyone to collect personal data from elderly citizens and is not providing any card.

"The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of national capital territory of Delhi does not have any such supposed "Sanjeevani scheme" in existence till date. Further health department neither has authorised any health official or anybody to collect such personal information and data from elderly citizens, nor is the department providing any card in this regard."

While the Women department wrote, "A political party is claiming to disburse Rs 2100/month under Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to women in Delhi. It has been notified that no such scheme has been notified under the government of Delhi."

It further said that as and when such a scheme is notified a digital portal would be launched for eligible individuals and those collecting any sort of information from women under the name of a scheme are "fraudulent." The department has warned that sharing personal information in the public domain may lead to people falling prey to cybercrime.

‘Big Fraud by Kejriwal’: War of Words Erupts Between AAP, BJP

Soon after war of erupted between the two parties with BJP alleging fraud by Kejriwal-led AAP.

Accusing Kejriwal of fraud, BJP Spokesperson Shehzaad poonawalla said, "The Delhi government itself is advertising that there is no such scheme and these forms are fake. This is such a big fraud by kejriwal."

While BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Kejriwal of making hollow promises to people of Delhi. Malviya tweeted "Arvind Kejriwal is the biggest fraud Delhi has ever witnessed. It has come to light that while AAP announced the Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens, no such scheme exists under the Delhi government. Concerned officials in Delhi have confirmed this. This is yet another hollow promise by Arvind Kejriwal, made just before elections, and a cover-up for his refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Senior citizens in Delhi are advised to stay cautious and avoid sharing personal information with those who rely on fake promises and deceit. The BJP remains committed to safeguarding citizens from such misleading tactics."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra claimed kejriwal doing "fraud" with the sisters of Delhi. He said, "What a big fraud kejriwal is doing with the sisters of Delhi. On one side kejriwal is getting women to fill forms, on the other side see the notice of delhi government in today's newspapers. The delhi government itself is advertising that there is no such scheme and these forms are fake. Wow this is fake."

Kejriwal's Presser Today

While reacting to the developmnt, Kejriwal said that his opponents are "badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana."

He tweeted, "These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock."

Power Tussle in Delhi

This dramatic escalation of conflicts between the two parties plays out against the backdrop of the power tussle between Delhi's elected government and the Centre. Notably, the principal secretaries of all Delhi govt departments report to the Chief Secretary, a central government appointee which means that the AAP government has no control over Delhi officers.