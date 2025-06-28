Saquib Nachan, ISIS India chief & ex-SIMI leader, DIES of brain hemorrhage at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: Saquib Nachan, an accused terror operative with links to the Islamic State (ISIS), died on Saturday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, sources confirmed.

Nachan was convicted for his involvement in the bomb blasts in Mumbai in 2002 and 2003. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified him as a habitual offender linked to multiple terror cases. Notably, Nachan was a self-styled Amir-e-Hind (leader) for ISIS in India.

Nachan, who had been in judicial custody at Tihar Jail since 2023, and was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

Recent Charges and ISIS Terror Module Case

In June 2024, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Nachan and 16 other hardcore ISIS agents connected to a terror conspiracy.

The case involved recruitment, radicalisation of youth, and fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module.

The accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigations revealed that the accused were deeply engaged in spreading ISIS ideology among vulnerable youth, training recruits, manufacturing explosives and IEDs, and raising funds to support terror activities.

Authorities seized numerous incriminating documents and digital files related to explosives fabrication and IED construction. Propaganda magazines such as Voice of Hind, Rumiyah, Khilafat, and Dabiq, all published by ISIS, were also recovered.