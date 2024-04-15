'It's Result of Karma, Can't Trust Pakistan': Sarabjit Singh's Daughter on Amir Sarfaraz's Death

Advertisement

New Delhi: On the death of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, Sarabjit Singh's daughter Swapandeep Kaur on Monday, April 15, said that it is a result of his own deeds. Swapandeep Kaur alleged that Amir Sarfaeaz Tamba's death may be part of a conspiracy to conceal the truth. She said that not much could be expected of a country like Pakistan which “does not believes in human rights.”

“One of those who killed my father in jail has been killed. It is the result of his own deeds. But I also think that this is a conspiracy of the Pakistani government. It is possible that the killed person knew some secrets that they wanted to conceal. What else can be expected from a country which does not believe in human rights," said Sarabjit Singh's daughter Swapandeep Kaur.

Sarabjit Singh's Killer Shot Dead on Lahore

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Sarabjit Singh was killed by unidentified gunmen in an apparent "targeted attack" in Lahore on Sunday. Tamba was a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Saeed.

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Sanant Nagar, a thickly populated area of old Lahore in the afternoon. He was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Local Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified assailants on the complaint of Tamba's younger brother Junaid Sarfraz. According to reports, Tamba’s body bore bullet wounds on chest and legs.

Sarabjit Singh Death Row

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district who was awarded death sentence by Pakistan, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013. Singh was brutally assaulted by inmates, including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

The family of Sarabjit Singh claimed that he mistakenly crossed over the Indian border to Pakistan while farming, following which he was arrested in Pakistan. Singh, spent 23 years in a Pakistani jail, before being allegedly killed in May 2013. The Pakistani authorities had however claimed that Singh died following a cardiac arrest. Singh’s body was later flown back to India, days later, he succumbed to his injuries

Amir Sarfraz was named in the killing of Sarabjit Singh inside Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013, following which he was also arrested in the case. However, Sarfraz was acquitted by a Pakistani court in 2018, citing "lack of evidence" against him. He was released by the Lahore Court in December 2018.

