Saran Shocker: 4 Family Members Sleeping With Fire Lit In Closed Room Suffocate To Death From Toxic Gas

Saran: At least 4 members of a family were suffocated to death in Bihar's Saran district as they slept in a closed room with a fire lit to ward off the severe cold. According to reports, the incident surfaced in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving two others unconscious and hospitalised. The incident sent a shockwave through the Bhagwan Bazar area of Saran, where the victims resided.

As per the administration, the victims were believed to be relatives of an Uttar Pradesh government official, but their identities are yet to be confirmed.

The Saran police have registered a case under relevant sections and have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the death. However, the doctors suggested that toxic gas, including carbon monoxide, emanating from the fire lit in the room, would have caused the tragedy.

According to the police, the room was closed, and the fire was lit to keep warm, but it led to a deadly accumulation of carbon monoxide gas.

The police and forensic experts are investigating the incident, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the family had lit a fire in the room to stay warm, but the closed space led to a buildup of toxic gases, causing suffocation. The victims were identified as Kamalawati Devi (70), Tejansh (3), 7-month-old Aadhya and 9-month-old Gudiya.

Saran's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish stated that the investigation is ongoing, and forensic experts are assisting in the probe. The case is being examined from all angles to ascertain the exact cause of the tragedy.

The deceased were visiting their relatives in Bihar, and some family members had recently returned from Varanasi after medical treatment. Two others, including a woman and a man, were found unconscious and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Further details regarding the deadly incident are awaited.