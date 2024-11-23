Sarath Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Starts at 8 AM

Sarath Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM | Image: Republic

Sarath Election Results 2024: Counting of votes in Sarath will begin at 8 am and initial trends will roll out shortly thereafter. BJP had won from the Sarath seat during the last Jharkhand Assembly election. Stay with us, as we bring you the latest updates on Sarath assembly election results.

Sarath Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in November.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live

To find out which candidate is leading and who is trailing in all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand, visit republicworld.com.

Sarath Election Results 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.

Vote Counting and Trends

Counting is underway for the Sarath seat, and early results will reveal which candidate is leading and who is trailing.

Sarath was part of the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, held on November 20, 2024. The state conducted voting in two phases—November 13 and November 20—covering all 81 constituencies.

The Election Commission will announce the final results later today, November 23, 2024.

Key Candidates in the Race

This year, many candidates contested for the Sarath seat. BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh is aiming to retain his seat, while Uday Shankar Singh from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a key challenger.

Other candidates include Saif Ahmad Yaqubi from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Kajal Kumar Mahto from the Samajwadi Party (SP), and Chhaya Kol from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Several independent candidates, including Dhannajay Prasad Singh, Krishna Kumar Singh, and Pinki Kumari, have also entered the fray.

2019 Election Results

In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh won the Sarath seat with 90,895 votes, defeating Uday Shankar Singh of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), who secured 62,175 votes.

The BJP had a vote share of 42.5%, solidifying its presence in the constituency.

What to Watch For

This year, the Sarath seat is expected to see tough competition, especially between the BJP and the Congress-JMM alliance.

The voter turnout and the presence of independent candidates could influence the results significantly.