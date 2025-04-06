Watch: Sarayu River’s Water Being Sprinkled on Devotees in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Ahead of Ram Navami

Ayodhya: Trial runs are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to sprinkle water from the Sarayu River on devotees at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, April 6.

A video has surfaced showing water from the Sarayu River being sprinkled on devotees using drones in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir .

In preparation for the Ram Navami celebrations, the city has been decked up to welcome the devotees, who are expected to visit the Ram Temple in large numbers.

Another video shared on social media shows the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decorated with flowers and lights to mark the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, April 6.

Security stepped up in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya, authorities have stepped up security in the city as large number of devotees are expected to visit the Ram Mandir.

Briefing about security and traffic management in Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police — Ayodhya Range — informed that they have divided the city into multiple zones to manage the crowd including devotees who would be visiting the city on Ram Navami to celebrate the festival.

He said that heavy vehicles including trucks, cargo will not be allowed to enter the city. They will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway in order to maintain a smooth traffic flow inside the city.

Further for crowd management, authorities have decided to cancel all special passes for Ram Mandir during peak hours especially from 9 AM to 12 noon. This will give priority to regular devotees who have come to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir.

Ram Navami processions planned across country

Security has been beefed up across the country as various cultural programmes and religious rallies, processions have been planned, to celebrate Ram Navami on April 6 (today).