Published 19:21 IST, December 14th 2024
Sardar Patel, Not Nehru Should Have Been PM As Per Congress' Constitution: PM Modi
PM Modi attacked the Congress party for not following its own Constitution and said Sardar Patel should have been the first PM instead of Pandit Nehru.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Lok Sabha during his reply to the Constitution Debate | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and not Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru should have been the Prime Minister as per the Congress' constitution. PM Modi said this in the Parliament as he replied to the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha during the winter session.
More to follow…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:21 IST, December 14th 2024