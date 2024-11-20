Published 09:18 IST, November 20th 2024
Sarojini Nagar Market to Get New Look, NDMC Unveils Major Revamp Plan
Sarojini Nagar will undergo a complete makeover, with plans to convert the currently mixed-use building into a fully commercial hub.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sarojini Nagar Market to Get New Look, NDMC Unveils Major Revamp Plan | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:18 IST, November 20th 2024