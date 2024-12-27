Sarpanch’s Car Attacked with Cement Block, Petrol-Filled Condom in Dharashiv

Four persons allegedly shattered the windshield of a sarpanch’s SUV and hurled a condom filled with petrol inside the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv | Image: PTI/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Four persons allegedly shattered the windshield of a sarpanch’s SUV and hurled a condom filled with petrol inside the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, police said on Friday.

The sarpanch, Namdeo Nikam, and another occupant of the vehicle suffered injuries in the attack, which took place around 10 pm on Thursday at Tuljapur, an official said.

Nikam, the sarpanch of Mesai Jawalga, was going towards the village from Barul in his SUV at the time, an official said.

Four persons on two motorcycles came close to his vehicle and threw eggs on the front glass of Nikam’s vehicle, the official said.

The group broke the SUV’s windshield with a cement block improvised to act like a hammer. The assailants also threw a petrol-filled condom inside the vehicle and splashed the flammable fuel on it, the official said.

Based on Nikam’s complaint, the Tuljapur police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 110, concerning attempt to commit culpable homicide, against four unidentified attackers, the official said.

Nikam told the police that he lives in Pune and visits the village two to three times a week. He has also claimed that he has no enmity with anyone in Mesai Jawalga, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

The attack on the village head comes amid a massive outrage over the abduction and killing of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, in Beed district earlier this month. The opposition has claimed that state minister Dhananjay Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad is the mastermind behind the murder.