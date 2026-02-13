'Satyamev Jayate': Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Walks Out Of Beur Jail After Bail In 3 Cases

Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav walked out of the Beur jail on Friday after a special court in Patna, Bihar, granted him bail in three separate cases filed against him. As he walked out of the jail after one week, the Purnea MP claimed that his arrest was a “big conspiracy” orchestrated by a senior SP and three politicians, two from Delhi and one from Purnea.

Hailing the bail granted to him, Yadav said in a post on X, “Nyayalaya ne dudh ka dudh and paani ka paani kar diya hai (The court has delivered justice).” He added, “Satyamev Jayate! (Truth Alone Triumps!)”

Pappu Yadav's X post after release from jail | Image: X

The MP was arrested last week from his residence in Patna in the property dispute case. The case was registered 31 years ago at Gardanibagh police station in Patna based on a complaint filed by Vinod Bihari Lal, who alleged that his residential house was taken on rent through misrepresentation, as the actual purpose of the lease was concealed at the time of the agreement. According to the complaint, the property was later used as a Member of Parliament’s office, which Lal claimed he had neither been informed about nor consented to.

When police reached Pappu Yadav's residence to arrest him in the case, a high drama unfolded as several of his supporters and media persons gathered there while the politician remained adamant to not go with the police. He said, “I have doubt that these people might have killed me.” Refusing to go with the police, Yadav added that he was ready for house arrest. He said, “I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me…Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house?"

Despite his resistance, police arrested him and a fresh case was filed against him for disrupting government work.

On February 10, Yadav was granted bail in the 1995 case but he was not allowed to walk out of the jail for disrupting government work. Today, he secured bail in the second case as well. He was also granted bail in a 2017 case.