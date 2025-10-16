SAU Sexual Assault Case: Hostel Warden Removed, Assistant Suspended As Student Protests Rage

New Delhi: South Asian University on Thursday removed the girls' hostel warden and suspended the assistant following student protests over the alleged sexual assault of a student on the university's campus. This development comes after students staged a protest outside the administrative block, demanding the suspension of the warden and assistant over their alleged delayed action in a sexual assault case.

Students at the university alleged that the administration tried to suppress the matter. The Delhi Police registered an FIR late on Monday night and launched a probe. As per initial reports, four men allegedly attempted to sexually assault a student on the SAU campus in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) delegation had submitted a memorandum to Prof KK Aggarwal, President of South Asian University (SAU), demanding swift and stringent action against the culprits involved in the alleged sexual assault of a first-year B.Tech student.

ABVP has been continuously demanding justice for the victim. In protest, ABVP had organised a demonstration inside the university premises yesterday, seeking justice for the survivor. The ABVP-led DUSU delegation met the university president on Wednesday and presented a four-point charter of demands, including the formation of an impartial and transparent inquiry committee, reconstitution of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), installation of CCTV cameras across the campus, and deployment of security vans to ensure the safety of female students.

ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, “Today, the ABVP-led DUSU delegation met Prof KK Aggarwal and presented our four-point demands to ensure justice for the victim. Such a shameful act within a temple of learning brings disgrace to the entire academic community.

The student fraternity, DUSU, and ABVP stand firmly with the survivor. We expect the university administration to act swiftly and decisively so that the perpetrators are punished and a sense of safety is restored among students.” ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “The inhuman incident that occurred with our sister at South Asian University has shaken the entire student community.”