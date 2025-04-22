Saudi Fighter Jets Escort PM Modi’s Plane Into Jeddah | WATCH

New Delhi: Fighter planes from Saudi Arabia escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft as it entered Saudi airspace, heading towards Jeddah for his two-day official visit. This gesture came as PM Modi embarked on a diplomatic mission to strengthen ties between India and Saudi Arabia, following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Before his departure, PM Modi expressed his deep appreciation for the strong and historic ties between the two nations, highlighting that India’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has evolved significantly in recent years.

He said that their partnership has developed in a number of critical sectors, including defense, trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

In a statement, PM Modi said, “India deeply values its long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has gained strategic depth and momentum in recent times. Our nations have cultivated a mutually beneficial partnership that continues to grow across several crucial domains.”