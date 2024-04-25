Advertisement

New Delhi: A youth leader from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-united (JD-U) party was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday while he was returning home from a wedding function, the police said.

The deceased identified as Saurabh Kumar, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in the Punpun area of Patna.

As per media reports, Saurabh was shot twice in his head, while his companion Munmun Kumar was injured in the firing.

Both individuals were rushed to the hospital where Saurabh was declared dead while Munmun continues to remain in a serious condition.