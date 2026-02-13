'Saved By Cardboard Boxes': Delhi Woman Survives Jump from 4th-Floor Hotel Window After Quarrel With Male Friend, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman in the national capital survived a terrifying fall today after jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar.

As per reports, the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, had checked into the hotel with a 22-year-old man from Bulandshahr, UP.

The woman, in a fit of rage, allegedly leaped from the fourth-floor window of their room following a sudden and intense quarrel with her friend.

Luckily, the woman had a narrow escape as she did not hit the hard pavement directly as witnesses and police officials noted that she landed on a stack of discarded boxes lying on the ground level, which significantly cushioned the impact and likely saved her life.

Meanwhile, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. While her injuries are serious, she is reported to be stable.

What cops are saying

Farsh Bazar Police Station learnt about the incident after they received an emergency PCR call reporting that a woman had jumped from a window at Hotel Santosh Residency on 60 Feet Road.

The cops have detained the 22-year-old man for questioning to determine the exact nature of the dispute and whether any foul play was involved and a forensic team has inspected the hotel room to reconstruct the sequence of events.