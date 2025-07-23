Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Sawan Shivratri Today: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed? Check Full Bank Holiday List for 23rd July 2025

Updated 23 July 2025 at 09:20 IST

Sawan Shivratri Today: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed? Check Full Bank Holiday List for 23rd July 2025

Bank holiday today: Noida schools closed for sawan shivratri; will banks also remain shut? Check full schedule here.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are Banks Closed on July 23? Check Full List
Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are Banks Closed on July 23? Check Full List | Image: X

Sawan Shivratri Today: The holy month of Shravan (Sawan) is currently being observed as per the Hindu calendar. July 23 marks Sawan Shivratri, a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is celebrated with devotion through fasting and temple visits.

Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Yes, banks will remain open today, July 23, across most parts of India. As per the official bank holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sawan Shivratri is not a gazetted bank holiday in 2025.

Therefore, customers can carry out their regular banking activities at branches.

Digital banking services, including mobile apps, UPI, ATM access, and net banking, will function as usual throughout the day.

Bank Holiday List in July 2025: Full State-wise Schedule

Although Sawan Shivratri is not a bank holiday, there are several state-specific and weekend bank holidays throughout July 2025.

Here’s a full list:

July 3 (Thursday)- Kharchi Puja: Banks closed in Agartala

July 5 (Saturday)- Guru Hargobind’s Birthday: Banks closed in Jammu & Srinagar

July 6 (Sunday)- Banks closed pan-India

July 12 (Saturday)- Second Saturday, banks closed pan-India

July 13 (Sunday)- Banks closed pan-India

July 14 (Monday)- Beh Deinkhlam: Banks closed in Shillong

July 16 (Wednesday)- Harela: Banks closed in Dehradun

July 17 (Thursday)– Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh: Banks closed in Shillong

July 19 (Saturday)– Ker Puja: Banks closed in Agartala

July 20 (Sunday)– Banks closed pan-India

July 26 (Saturday)– Fourth Saturday, banks closed pan-India

July 27 (Sunday)– Banks closed pan-India

July 28 (Monday)– Drukpa Tshe-zi: Banks closed in Gangtok

Are Schools in Noida Open or Closed Today?

Several schools in Noida are closed today, July 23, 2025, on account of Sawan Shivratri and traffic restrictions due to the Kanwar Yatra. Some schools have shifted to online classes to ensure safety and reduce inconvenience caused by road congestion.

READ ALSO: Happy Sawan Shivratri 2025: Photos, Wishes, Status, Messages And Quotes To Share With Lord Shiva Devotees 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 23 July 2025 at 09:20 IST