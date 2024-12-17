SBI Alert! Bank Warns of Deepfake Videos Featuring Its Top Executives

As fraud and scams are getting more advanced every day SBI has issued a warning against a latest scam. The caution notice, by State Bank of India (SBI) warned customers about a scam involving deepfake videos featuring its top executives.

SBI issued this alert on X, urging users to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to such schemes. These fraudulent videos, created using advanced AI tools, aim to manipulate viewers into investing money in fake schemes.

In its statement, the bank clarified that neither SBI nor its top officials are associated with any investment schemes promising unrealistic or unusually high returns.



"We clarify that SBI or any of its Top Officials do not offer or support any such investment schemes promising unrealistic or unusually high returns. Members of the public are, therefore, cautioned against engaging with and falling prey to such deepfake videos circulated over social media," SBI wrote on X.

What SBI said in the X post

What are deepfake videos?