Published 13:50 IST, November 18th 2024
SBI to Open 500 New Branches in the Financial Year 2025, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
FM lauded the digital evolution adopted by the SBI, adding that the bank has given equal attention to developing digital infrastructure in all of its branches.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
SBI | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:50 IST, November 18th 2024