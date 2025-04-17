sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 17th 2025, 14:24 IST

SC Allows Bengal Govt to Retain 'Untainted' Teachers for Class 9-12, Orders Fresh Recruitment by December 31

SC allows Bengal to retain 'untainted' teachers until new recruitment is completed. SSC must announce new hiring by May 31 and finish by December 31.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the West Bengal government to retain untainted assistant teachers, appointed through the flawed recruitment process, to continue working in the interest of students in Classes 9-12. 

According to media reports, the Court ruled that teachers whose appointments were cancelled earlier due to irregularities in the recruitment process can continue to teach until a new selection process is finished. However, this is only for teachers who have not been involved in any irregularities, as found in the investigation of the 2016 appointments. The relief is specifically for teachers in Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. 

The Supreme Court also gave the Bengal School Service Commission ( SSC ) a deadline. The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, stated that the SSC must release advertisements for new recruitment by May 31 and complete the selection process by December 31. 

This decision comes at a time when many teachers lost their jobs due to earlier court orders, causing problems in several state-run schools. The SSC and the Bengal government had asked the Court for help, as the job losses had disrupted classes. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Published April 17th 2025, 13:24 IST

