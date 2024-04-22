Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday, April 22, allowed immediate termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape victim.

The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution which empowers it to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice in any case.

Advertisement

"The minor was unaware that she was pregnant until very late. The medical board has said that the continuation of pregnancy may impact the well-being of the minor," it said.

The bench directed Maharashtra's Sion hospital to ensure that the minor was safely taken to the medical facility and the state government agreed to bear the expenses of the medical procedure.

Advertisement

The apex court's decision set aside the Bombay High Court order, which declined the plea, filed by the mother of the minor, seeking medical termination of her pregnancy.

The top court had on April 19 ordered a medical examination of the minor.

Advertisement

It had sought a report from the hospital about the teen's possible physical and psychological condition if she undergoes medical termination of pregnancy or if she is advised against it.

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women and for those in special categories, including rape survivors, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently abled and minors.

Advertisement

(Inputs from PTI)



