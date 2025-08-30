SC Bar Association Urges Greater Representation of Women Judges in Higher Judiciary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed “grave concern” over the lack of women judges in India’s higher judiciary, warning that the imbalance risks undermining public confidence in the justice system.

In a resolution passed on 30 August, the association noted that several high courts including those in Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur, currently have no women judges at all. Of the roughly 1,100 sanctioned posts for high court judges across the country, nearly 670 are occupied by men and just 103 by women.

The association also voiced disappointment that in the latest round of appointments to the Supreme Court, no woman judge had been elevated from either the bench or the bar.

“Since 2021 no woman judge has been appointed to the Supreme Court. At present, there is only one-woman Judge serving on the Bench of the Supreme Court,” the resolution stated.

On 25 August, the Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai recommended the elevation of Justice Alok Aradhe, chief justice of the Bombay high court, and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, chief justice of the Patna high court, to the top court. If confirmed by the law ministry, the appointments would restore the Supreme Court to its sanctioned full strength of 34 judges, following the recent retirements of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. Neither of the two latest nominees are women.

Vikas Singh, president of the SCBA, had earlier written twice to the Chief Justice of India, in May and July this year, urging that at least proportional representation be given to women in appointments to the higher judiciary.

The bar association argued that greater gender balance on the bench was “essential not only for ensuring fair and equal representation but also for strengthening public confidence in the judiciary, enriching judicial perspectives, and reflecting the diversity of our society in the highest institution of justice.”