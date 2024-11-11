sb.scorecardresearch
  SC Dismisses Bail Plea of Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Booked for Rape, Sexual Assault

Published 13:32 IST, November 11th 2024

SC Dismisses Bail Plea of Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Booked for Rape, Sexual Assault

The Supreme Court dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
13:32 IST, November 11th 2024