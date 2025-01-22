sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:23 IST, January 22nd 2025

SC Divided on Granting Bail to Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain For Poll Campaign

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict over former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain interim bail plea.

New Delhi: A Division Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on whether former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain should be granted interim bail in a case related to the Delhi riots. 

The two-judge bench, comprising of Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, passed the split verdict. While Justice Mithal rejected Hussain's plea, Justice Amanullah was in favour of Tahir Hussain's interim bail.

Two Judge Bench

