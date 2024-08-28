Published 15:09 IST, August 28th 2024
SC Pulls up Maha for Dilly-Dallying on Compensation, Sends Show Cause Notice to Official
The Supreme Court pulled up the Maharashtra govt for its "dilly-dallying" and "non-serious" approach in calculating compensation to be given to a person
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Supreme Court pulled up the Maharashtra govt for its "dilly-dallying" and "non-serious" approach in calculating compensation to be given to a person | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:09 IST, August 28th 2024