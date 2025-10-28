SC Refuses To Quash Criminal Case Against Law Graduate Over Social Media Post That Babri Masjid Will Be Rebuilt | Image: ANI (file)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to quash a criminal case against a law graduate for his social media post that Babri Masjid will be rebuilt one day.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it has seen the post and found no reason to interfere with the criminal proceeding against petitioner Mohd Faiyyaz Mansuri.

The bench said the defence raised by the petitioner can be considered by the trial court on its own merits. The petitioner then withdrew the plea.

The petitioner's advocate contended that there was no vulgarity in the post, and Mansuri only said Babri Masjid will be rebuilt like a mosque in Turkey. He said that it was another person who made the inflammatory post, but he was not investigated.

Advertisement

Justice Kant, however, told the counsel, "Don't invite any harsh comment from us."

The apex court was hearing a plea filed against an order of the Allahabad High Court that had dismissed Mansuri's application to quash a summons issued to him in connection with an FIR registered by the police in 2020.

Advertisement