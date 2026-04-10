SC Seeks Response from Centre, MEA on Plea by Families of 26 Indians Forcibly Recruited into Russian Army for Ukraine War

New Delhi: In an emotional plea, the Supreme Court of India on Friday sought responses from the Central government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India’s Ambassador to Russia, and other concerned parties regarding the fate of 26 Indian citizens allegedly lured to Russia under false promises of jobs or education, only to be forced into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The petition, filed by the families of the affected individuals, urges Indian authorities to immediately initiate diplomatic and consular efforts to locate the missing citizens, verify their legal status and safety, and work towards their safe repatriation to India.

“Despite such repeated representations and requests for assistance, the families continue to remain without any verified information regarding the fate of their relatives, many of whom are believed to be detained, injured, forcibly engaged in armed conflict, or otherwise unable to return to India of their own volition,” the plea states.

According to the families, the 26 Indians were allegedly misled by unscrupulous agents who promised lucrative employment or educational opportunities in Russia. Instead, many were reportedly coerced or deceived into joining Russian military efforts in the conflict zone. Some are said to be detained, while others may have been injured or are currently unable to leave the country freely.

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The Supreme Court’s decision to issue notice comes amid growing concerns over the vulnerability of Indian citizens seeking opportunities abroad, especially in conflict-affected regions.

The plea emphasizes that the families have made multiple representations to Indian authorities but have received no concrete updates or assistance so far. It calls for urgent intervention, including verification of the individuals’ current locations and conditions, and diplomatic pressure on Russian authorities if necessary.

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The Ministry of External Affairs has previously issued advisories warning Indian citizens against traveling to Russia or Ukraine for employment without proper verification.