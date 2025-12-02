SC Stays Trial Against Karnataka ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO Case

The Supreme Court has stayed the trial of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed against him.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also issued notice to the Karnataka government, seeking its response to Yediyurappa’s plea on the limited issue of whether he should be heard afresh on merits by the High Court.

“The coordinate bench has misconstrued the previous decision dated February 7, 2025, while holding that, in light of the decision in the previous round, the petition cannot be heard on merits. Hence, we issue notice for the limited purpose of deciding afresh, in light of the liberty granted to the petitioner by the order dated February 7, 2025,” the Court observed.

On January 27, 2024, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police filed a chargesheet against Yediyurappa and three others under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of evidence), and 214 (offering inducements to shield an accused).

The case is based on a complaint filed on March 14, 2024, by the mother of a 17-year-old girl at Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru. According to the complainant, Yediyurappa allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter during a work-related visit to his residence on February 2, 2024.

