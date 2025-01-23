Scam of Rs 65,000 Crore In The Name of Fake Tests in Mohalla Clinics, JP Nadda Accuses Kejriwal

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party, AAP, accusing them of widespread corruption and failures in governance.

Speaking at a campaign for the Delhi Assembly Election in Uttam Nagar, Nadda highlighted various alleged scams, including a Rs 28,000 crore fraud in the Delhi Jal Board and a Rs 2,800 crore liquor scam, criticizing AAP for worsening the situation in Delhi.

Nadda criticized the AAP-led Delhi government for neglecting the city's development, stating, “If there is a national-level competition for lying, Kejriwal will come first. But the people of Delhi have now woken up. There are heaps of garbage everywhere, what picture are they painting of Delhi?”

He also referred to Kejriwal's promises to clean the Yamuna, claiming that the project had been marred by corruption. "He (Kejriwal) said he will clean the Yamuna, a scam of Rs 7,000-8,000 crore has been done... Prime Minister Modi sent 300 new buses, electric buses, and by December 2025, 2026 new electric buses will be given," Nadda said.

Nadda continued, criticising Kejriwal for abandoning key issues like education while engaging in corrupt activities. "In the last ten years, AAP has put Delhi in problems. They have broken all the records of corruption. I haven't seen such a corrupt party like theirs," Nadda remarked.

He accused Kejriwal's government of failing to deliver on promises, such as free water, clean classrooms, and better infrastructure.

“They spoke about education but got busy in a liquor scam. And it was not a small scam, it was a scam worth 2800 cr. Similarly, they announced free water, is it there and is it clean? My friends, they committed a scam worth 28000 cr in Delhi Jal Board, and did not even audit it. Delhi has been given to the hands of the tanker mafia.”

As the Health Minister, Nadda alleged that AAP was involved in a massive scam related to Mohalla Clinics. "As the Health Minister, I am saying that they committed a scam of Rs 65,000 crore in the name of fake tests in Mohalla Clinics," Nadda claimed.

He also pointed to the failures in setting up CCTV cameras as promised by Kejriwal, adding, “He said that I will set up CCTVs everywhere but have they been set up and? In this he committed a scam of 571 crores.”

Nadda further accused the Delhi government of neglecting even the Waqf Board, claiming that AAP had orchestrated a Rs 100 crore scam there as well. "He didn't even spare Waqf board. He did a scam of 100 cr," Nadda said.

The BJP President continued his critique, stating that Kejriwal had constantly tried to block the central government's initiatives. “PM sent 300 new electric buses. Kejriwal has always been trying to stop the implementation of our schemes.”

Nadda contrasted the state of Delhi under AAP with the work being done by the BJP-led central government. "The roads are not developed at all and this is such a big problem for our poor brothers and sisters. In the last ten years, the metro route has doubled. It is only the central govt that has worked under the leadership of Modi ji. Rapid rail has been started from Delhi to Meerut. Now you can reach Meerut within 45 minutes. 3600 cr have been spent on the expressway from Alipur to Mahipalpur. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been made with 11000 cr that is 135 Km long," he said.