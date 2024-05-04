Updated May 4th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Karnataka Sex Scandal: Court Rejects HD Revanna’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
H D Revanna | Image:H D Revanna
New Delhi: In a big setback for HD Revanna, court rejects his anticipatory bail plea in connection with Karnataka sex tape scandal case.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published May 4th, 2024 at 18:34 IST