Scare At Lucknow Airport, IndiGo Flight Stopped During Takeoff; Dimple Yadav Onboard

New Delhi: Panic among passengers was witnessed on an IndiGo flight from Amausi Airport to Delhi on Saturday morning when the plane had to be suddenly stopped due to a technical malfunction in one of its engines.

The passengers were taken to Delhi on another plane when the aircraft was returned to the runway. In the meantime, a group of engineers spent considerable time resolving the plane's technical issue.

The event happened early on Saturday. IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2111 was prepared for takeoff. The flight typically leaves Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport around 10:30 AM and arrives in Delhi by 12:30 PM. The plane had arrived at the runway and the passengers had finished boarding. Its engines began to accelerate. Typically, the plane lifts off the ground with a single jerk since the engines take power before takeoff. But this airplane, headed for Delhi, was unable to take off.

VIP Passengers on Board Share Incident

The flight carried Gonda SP leader Suraj Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. They shared the incident on social media, stating that they were traveling from Lucknow to Delhi. After the plane reached the runway, the engines failed to create thrust due to a technical fault. Consequently, the IndiGo aircraft was brought back. The passengers were terrified as the fast-moving aircraft abruptly stopped. Later, they were transported by another plane to Delhi. According to IndiGo Airlines sources, an examination was conducted when the aircraft was unable to proceed on the runway.

Engineers struggled to find the technical fault.