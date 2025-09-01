School Closures Extended In Multiple States Amidst Heavy Rainfall And Landslides

Jammu: As the monsoon season continues to grip India, several states are grappling with the aftermath of relentless heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides. The start of September has brought little respite, with many regions still reeling from the impact of the torrential downpours. In a bid to prioritise the safety of students and staff, multiple state governments have extended school closures or are contemplating further extensions.

The unrelenting rains have disrupted normal life, forcing authorities to take drastic measures to ensure public safety. Schools in several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, have been shut due to the adverse weather conditions. In some regions, the closures are likely to be extended further, depending on the weather forecast and the severity of the situation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has officially announced an extension of the school holiday till September 1. The decision follows the continuous heavy rainfall and multiple landslides that have severely affected the hilly districts. The director of the School Education of the Jammu region, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, issued the order, asserting that the safety of students and staff remains the top priority. Earlier, schools were closed on August 29 and 30 due to the torrential downpours and flooding.

Punjab has also extended its school closures till September 3. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed that all government, aided, recognised, and private schools in the state will remain closed due to the ongoing flood situation. The extension comes as a relief to students and parents, who have been struggling to cope with the aftermath of the heavy rainfall.

In contrast, Kerala schools are closed due to the traditional 10-day Onam festival break, which will continue till September 7, and the classes will resume from September 8. Despite the heavy rains in the state, families are celebrating the festival with enthusiasm.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also bracing for school closures. The Telangana government had declared a two-day holiday on August 29 and 30 following a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). If the heavy rains continue, schools may remain closed on September 1 as well. In Andhra Pradesh, the district administrations are closely monitoring the situation, and schools in the most affected districts could stay closed on September 1 in the interest of safety.

Uttarakhand is likely to extend school closures in several hilly districts due to the ongoing rains and landslide-prone conditions. The district officials are expected to issue district-wise updates depending on the weather situation on Monday morning. In Himachal Pradesh, some districts had shut schools on August 30 due to landslides and flash floods. The authorities have said that decisions will continue on a day-to-day basis, and if conditions worsen, September 1 may also be declared a holiday in the worst-hit areas.