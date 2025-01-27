School Girl Punished for Requesting Sanitary Pad, Principal Forces Her to Stand Outside Classroom

Bareilly: A Class 11 student was allegedly punished for requesting a sanitary pad during her examination in school, sparking outrage. The incident came to light after her father lodged complaints with the District Magistrate, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women Welfare.

Father Lodge Complaint Against School

According to the father’s complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday when his daughter began her menstrual cycle during an exam. She approached the school principal for a sanitary pad but was reportedly asked to leave the classroom. The principal allegedly made her stand outside the classroom for an hour, causing humiliation.

The father expressed anger over the incident, highlighting the insensitivity shown towards a basic health need.

‘Strict Action Will be Taken,' Says District Inspector of School

Devki Nandan, the District Inspector of Schools, confirmed that an investigation is underway. “We are looking into the matter, and strict action will be taken based on the findings,” he stated.