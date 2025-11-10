School Jobs 'Scam' Case: Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Granted Bail

Former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader, Partha Chatterjee, has been granted bail in the school recruitment "scam" case by a Special CBI court on Monday.

Chatterjee was arrested from his residence in Kolkata's Naktala on July 23, 2022, in connection with the money laundering case related to the school jobs "scam".

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 18, but his release was approved only after statements of eight witnesses were recorded by the trial court.

Chatterjee will be released after the CBI special court passes the bail bond order.