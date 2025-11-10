Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • School Jobs 'Scam' Case: Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Granted Bail

Updated 10 November 2025 at 19:09 IST

School Jobs 'Scam' Case: Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Granted Bail

Partha Chatterjee was arrested from his residence in Kolkata's Naktala on July 23, 2022, in connection with the money laundering case related to the school jobs "scam".

Ankita Paul
Follow : Google News Icon  
School Jobs Scam Case: Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Granted Bail
School Jobs Scam Case: Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Granted Bail | Image: ANI (file)

Former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader, Partha Chatterjee, has been granted bail in the school recruitment "scam" case by a Special CBI court on Monday.

Chatterjee was arrested from his residence in Kolkata's Naktala on July 23, 2022, in connection with the money laundering case related to the school jobs "scam".

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 18, but his release was approved only after statements of eight witnesses were recorded by the trial court.

Advertisement

Chatterjee will be released after the CBI special court passes the bail bond order.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 10 November 2025 at 19:09 IST