School Student Killed In Clash With Group of Boys in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Delhi: Minor killed in clash with group of boys in Mangolpuri | Image: Freepik/Representative

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a case after a minor was killed in a clash with other minors in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, officials said

According to police, the deceased had a fight with the accused on Friday morning. Later, the accused, along with a group of boys, allegedly beat him.

However, there were no visible external injury marks.

Police said most of the Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) involved in the incident have been apprehended, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a juvenile was arrested by the alert staff of Nand Nagri Police Station on Wednesday for firing at a police team deployed at an anti-snatching picket.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from the accused, police said.

A team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pramod, Head Constables (HC) Deepak and Rohit, and Constables Jitender and Paramjit had been deployed at the anti-snatching picket near TLM Hospital, Nand Nagri.

The team noticed two suspicious persons on a black motorcycle without a number plate approaching the main road from the Pili Mitti Park side. When signalled to stop, they attempted to flee by taking a sharp U-turn. As the police team chased them, the pillion rider fired at HC Rohit. The bullet missed, and the duo lost balance and fell on the road.

The police team overpowered the person who fired at them, while the other managed to escape.

The apprehended accused was found to be a minor, aged 16 years. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and one empty cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Upon further verification, the motorcycle was found to have been stolen from PS Narela.