Updated May 13th, 2024 at 23:58 IST
School Teacher in Sikkim Arrested for Molesting 12 Girl
A government school teacher in Sikkim's Soreng district has been arrested on charges of molesting at least 12 girl students
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Gangtok: A government school teacher in Sikkim's Soreng district has been arrested on charges of molesting at least 12 girl students, police told PTI on Monday.
The girls had on May 8 informed the school authorities of various instances of molestation by the teacher, a police officer said.
Advertisement
The school had on May 10 lodged an FIR against the teacher stating that the 12 girl students, aged between 8 and 14, had reported that the educator had "molested" them for a long period.
Based on the FIR, the accused teacher was arrested, he said.
Advertisement
A case was registered under POCSO Act and an investigation is underway, the officer added.
Advertisement
Published May 13th, 2024 at 23:58 IST