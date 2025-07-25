Roof Of School Collapses In Rajasthan's Jhalawar Amid Heavy Rains, 3 Dead, Over 30 Injured

Roof Of School Collapses In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Several Children Feared Trapped Under Debris | Image: Republic

Jhalawar, Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, the roof of a school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district has collapsed amid heavy rains killing three children and injuring many others.

Several children are believed to be trapped under the debris.

The incident took place in the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar just after the school opened early in the morning. According to reports, 30 people have been injured in the incident.

It is being said that the tragedy took place as the structure of the school was in a dilapidated condition.

Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector, and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot and operations are underway to save those buried under the debris.

Locals have also gathered at the area to assist in the rescue operations. Some of the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed grief over the incident and said that instructions have been given to ensure the injured receive proper medical care.

In a post on X, CM Sharma wrote in Hindi, "The tragic accident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Peeplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching."

"Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children," his post added.

"May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed pure souls and provide strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this immense sorrow," the chief minister further said.



Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed sorrow at the incident.

Taking to X, Gehlot wrote, “In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured.”