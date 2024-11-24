Published 19:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Schools Closed in Gurugram Till November 25 As AQI Deepens To Severe Category
Gurugram administration has ordered the closure of schools till November 25 citing severe AQI in the wake of a surge in air pollution in Delhi-NCR
Schools closed in Gurugram till November 25 amidst Severe AQI | Image: PTI
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has ordered the closure of schools in the region till November 25 citing severe AQI in the wake of a surge in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
