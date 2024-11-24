sb.scorecardresearch
  • Schools Closed in Gurugram Till November 25 As AQI Deepens To Severe Category

Published 19:52 IST, November 24th 2024

Schools Closed in Gurugram Till November 25 As AQI Deepens To Severe Category

Gurugram administration has ordered the closure of schools till November 25 citing severe AQI in the wake of a surge in air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Reported by: Digital Desk
Schools closed in Gurugram till November 25 amidst Severe AQI
Schools closed in Gurugram till November 25 amidst Severe AQI | Image: PTI
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has ordered the closure of schools in the region till November 25 citing severe AQI in the wake of a surge in air pollution in Delhi-NCR. 

