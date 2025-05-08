Schools, Colleges Closed In Jammu Districts Amid Prevailing Situation

Updated May 8th 2025, 19:23 IST
Jammu: Amidst tensions between India and Pakistan, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, both private and government will remain closed on Friday in Jammu region. According to the notification issued by Divisional Commissioner, the educational institutions will remain closed in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch on May 9th. The decision, announced by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, aimed to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.
A senior official stated that the closure of educational institutions is a precautionary measure to prevent any disruptions or risks associated with the prevailing situation. The district administrations are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to maintain law and order in the region.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 8th 2025, 19:23 IST