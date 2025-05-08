Schools, Colleges Closed In Jammu Districts Amid Prevailing Situation

Jammu: Amidst tensions between India and Pakistan, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, both private and government will remain closed on Friday in Jammu region. According to the notification issued by Divisional Commissioner, the educational institutions will remain closed in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch on May 9th. The decision, announced by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, aimed to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.