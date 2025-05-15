Schools Reopen in Border Areas of Jammu & Kashmir After Tensions Ease

In Jammu, schools in the zones of Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, and Jammu are reopening. | Image: DGS

New Delhi: The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday (May 14) that schools in several border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen starting Thursday (May 15). The move comes as a major relief for students and parents in districts that were affected by recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Government and private schools had remained shut for the past five to six days due to escalating tensions and safety concerns. Their reopening now signals a cautious return to routine life.

District-Wise Reopening Schedule

In Jammu, schools in the zones of Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, and Jammu are reopening.

In Samba, the Vijaypur zone will see schools resume operations today.

In Kathua, schools will reopen in the zones of Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal. Other reopened areas include Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar.

In Rajouri, schools are reopening in Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal, and Darhal.

In Poonch, the Surankote and Buffliaz areas will resume classes.

Udhampur district also witnessed the return of schoolchildren, with morning visuals showing children in uniform excitedly returning to class.

Operation Sindoor and the Restoration of Calm

The school closures followed India’s precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly neutralized during Operation Sindoor.