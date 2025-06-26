‘Won’t Hesitate To Target’: China Watching, Rajnath Singh Sends Stern Message To Pakistan At SCO

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent a strong message from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, stating that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and will not hesitate to strike back against terror safe havens.

Addressing the Defence Ministers’ Meeting, Singh called on SCO members to unite against terrorism and extremism, warning that peace and development cannot exist alongside radicalism and weapons of mass destruction in the hands of terror groups.

“We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe,” he said. “We will not hesitate to target them.”

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's military response, Singh said, “The pattern of the attack points to Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, India exercised its right to defend itself through Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure.”

He demanded that countries backing terrorism must be held accountable. “We must bring the perpetrators, sponsors, and financiers of cross-border terrorism to justice,” Singh added.