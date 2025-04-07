Scorching Heat: Delhi Hits 40.2°C, IMD Issues Heatwave Warning

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its highest temperature of the season on Monday, with the mercury soaring to 40.2°C at Safdarjung.

The spike in temperature comes amid a heatwave warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Delhi and several parts of northwest and central India earlier this week.

"Three stations — Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar — recorded heatwave conditions today, with temperatures soaring above 40°C," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

" Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the region, including Delhi, until April 9," it added.

However, the department also brought a slight relief forecast, stating, "From April 10 onwards, temperatures are expected to decline over Northwest India, including the national capital."

Rajasthan Boils at 45°C as Severe Heatwave Grips State for Next 4 Days

Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma has warned that most parts of Rajasthan are reeling under intense heat, with maximum temperatures ranging between 42°C to 45°C—about 3 to 7 degrees above normal.

Barmer recorded the state's highest temperature at a scorching 45.6°C in the last 24 hours.