Scorching Heat: Delhi Hits 40.2°C, IMD Issues Heatwave Warning

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its highest temperature of the season on Monday, with the mercury soaring to 40.2°C at Safdarjung.
The spike in temperature comes amid a heatwave warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Delhi and several parts of northwest and central India earlier this week.
"Three stations — Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar — recorded heatwave conditions today, with temperatures soaring above 40°C," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
" Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the region, including Delhi, until April 9," it added.
However, the department also brought a slight relief forecast, stating, "From April 10 onwards, temperatures are expected to decline over Northwest India, including the national capital."
Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma has warned that most parts of Rajasthan are reeling under intense heat, with maximum temperatures ranging between 42°C to 45°C—about 3 to 7 degrees above normal.
Barmer recorded the state's highest temperature at a scorching 45.6°C in the last 24 hours.
Heatwave conditions continue to sweep across western Rajasthan, while parts of the southwest are experiencing severe heatwave. The blistering weather is expected to persist for the next 3 to 4 days.
