Scorching Heat Forces Maharashtra Schools to Change Timings: Check Changed Timings

The Maharashtra government has directed all schools to operate between 7:00 AM and 11:15 AM. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In response to rising temperatures and the increasing risk of heatwaves, the Maharashtra government has directed all schools to operate between 7:00 AM and 11:15 AM.

The directive, issued by the state's primary and secondary education department on March 28, applies to all schools, regardless of their medium or management. The decision follows multiple appeals from various organizations advocating for measures to protect schoolchildren from heat-related illnesses.

Precautionary Measures to Protect Students

Apart from the revised schedule, schools have been instructed to implement additional safety measures, including:

Ensuring all classroom fans are in proper working condition.

Providing cool drinking water to students.

Educating students on preventing heat-related illnesses.

Prohibiting classes in open areas to avoid direct sun exposure.

Encouraging students to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables to maintain hydration.

IMD Warns of Continued Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions will persist over parts of southern Maharashtra until Sunday.