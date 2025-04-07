Scorching Heat, Toxic Air and Low Wages: Delhi’s Outdoor Workers Battle Health and Hunger

New Delhi: As the world observed World Health Day under the theme “My Health, My Right”, thousands of outdoor workers in Delhi battled a deepening health crisis caused by extreme heat and worsening air pollution.

Amid rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning that the ongoing heatwave would persist until Wednesday. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C, which was 3.1°C above the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 18.5°C. The Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained in the ‘poor’ category at 209, compounding the challenges faced by outdoor labourers and street vendors.

Outdoor Workers Struggled in the Heat

From auto-rickshaw drivers and rickshaw pullers to roadside vendors and food cart operators, many workers shared how the extreme weather affected their health and livelihoods.

“Skin gets burnt during a heatwave; loo also affects health. There's ample availability of free water in Delhi but there's a shortage of shaded areas to rest,” said Santosh Hazra, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Another driver, Prashant Kumar (24), said, “I've been working for 8 years now, and summers have always been difficult, as it greatly affects health. We get tired quickly, which limits our working hours. Delhi pollution also impacts us; we can feel it even in summer.”

The economic strain of the weather was evident. Sarabjeet Singh (45), who runs a fruit cart near Red Fort, said, “Due to the scorching heat, we get tired very easily. It impacts our income. Also, there are no customers from 12 to 4 pm.”

Similarly, Mohammad Haseem (42) explained, “There's low income because people don't step out. We also end up spending money on buying water and lemon juice.”

Vulnerable Populations Faced Greater Risks

Jaspreet Singh (34), who has run a food cart in Red Fort for over a decade, shared that people often faint due to heat. “We are habituated to this heat now, but we witness people fainting now and then due to the weather.”

Narendra Shah (70), a rickshaw puller, highlighted the particular challenge for the elderly. “This time, the weather has become worse very early. I'm the sole breadwinner in the family, and earnings get affected during this time. However, I must mention that there is ample availability of free water across the city.”

Experts Warned of Underestimated Heat Impact

Medical professionals said that the dangers of heat exposure were often underestimated.

Dr Vivek Nangia, a senior pulmonologist, explained, “First, the stage is heat cramps, second is heat exhaustion wherein people could develop dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and stage three is heat stroke, where people land up in hospitals and ICUs. It's like a medical emergency. The overall impact is dehydration, loss of salt and minerals from the body.”

He warned that extreme heat could worsen pre-existing heart, lung or kidney diseases, and in severe cases, lead to confusion, organ failure or even death.

The doctor recommended avoiding peak sun hours, wearing light-coloured clothes, covering the head, and staying hydrated. However, for workers who rely on daily street-based income, staying indoors is not a viable option.

Environmentalists Blamed Urban Planning

Environmentalists pointed to Delhi’s rapidly changing landscape as a contributor to the crisis. Bhavreen Kandhari said, “The expansion of concrete landscapes at the expense of tree cover has intensified the urban heat island effect, aggravating temperature to extremes.”

She called for a comprehensive, long-term strategy including tree cover protection, urban biodiversity, and sustainable planning to counter the rise in heat levels.

Report Flagged Weak Long-Term Heat Resilience

A recent report by Sustainable Futures Collaborative flagged that while cities like Delhi have taken short-term emergency steps—such as adjusting work hours and distributing water—their long-term heat resilience strategies remained weak or absent.

The report recommended occupational cooling zones, insurance for lost wages, heat mapping of urban hotspots, reliable electricity supply, creation of shaded rest areas, installation of rooftop solar cooling systems, and increased urban green cover.

Infrastructure Still Lacking

While Delhi has expanded access to free drinking water, many workers said shaded areas or cooling shelters were scarce, limiting their ability to recover from the heat during long working hours.