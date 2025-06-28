‘Scripted Attempts To Portray Him Humble Leader Fails’: Internet Not Impressed From Rahul Gandhi’s Gesture To Offer Food To Elderly Woman

Rahul Gandhi picks up crumbs from plat, offers it to old woman, internet not impressed | Image: X, Screengrab

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is facing backlash on social media after a video went viral showing him offering food to an elderly woman by picking it up with his hand instead of offering her the plate directly.

The video was shared by an X user who criticised the act, stating that Rahul, who was accompanied by party leader KC Venugopal, should have offered the plate to the lady instead of picking up a few crumbs to give her. “But what would a typical dynast know,” the user added.

“A true and honest gesture would have been to hold out the plate and let the elderly woman take what she wanted, not just offer crumbs. But what would an entitled dynast know,” the post read.

Another user remarked that if Gandhi truly respected the woman, he would have stood up and offered the plate more respectfully.

“Real respect is helping her to stand, not just performing for the camera. Rahul Gandhi got everything handed to him. He doesn’t know real pain,” they wrote.

One more user commented on X, “They don’t even know how to offer food with dignity. The issue isn’t just the act, it’s the Sanskars. In Indian tradition, offering food should be accompanied by a sense of reverence.”

Another post read, “You can offer them a plate too. They think people survive on crumbs. Shameful.”

Yet another user commented, “A man born with a diamond spoon can never understand poverty.”