sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue That Collapsed in Maharashtra Gets Arrested

Published 23:25 IST, September 4th 2024

Sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue That Collapsed in Maharashtra Gets Arrested

Jaydeep Apte the sculptor of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in Maharashtra a few days back has been arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue That Collapsed in Maharashtra Gets Arrested
Sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue That Collapsed in Maharashtra Gets Arrested | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:21 IST, September 4th 2024