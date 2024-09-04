Published 23:25 IST, September 4th 2024
Sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue That Collapsed in Maharashtra Gets Arrested
Jaydeep Apte the sculptor of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in Maharashtra a few days back has been arrested.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue That Collapsed in Maharashtra Gets Arrested | Image: Republic
