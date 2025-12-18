Sculptor Ram Sutar, Designer of Statue of Unity, Passes Away At 100

Noida: Renowned veteran sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, best known for designing the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, passed away late on Wednesday night at his residence in Noida. He was 100.

Sharing a post on X, his son Vinod Sharma said, “It is with profound grief that we inform you the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence. Funeral and Last rites will be held on 18th December at 11:00 AM. The last journey will start from A2 Sector 19, Noida to Antim Niwas, Sector 94, near supernova building. Kindly keep the departed soul in your prayers.”

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. His works will always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective spirit. He has immortalised national pride for generations to come. His works will keep inspiring artists and citizens alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. Om Shanti.”

Ram Sutar was one of India’s most celebrated sculptors, whose works came to symbolise modern India’s artistic and cultural identity. His most iconic creation, the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, stands as the tallest statue in the world and a landmark of national pride.

Among his other notable works are the 108-foot statue of Kempe Gowda at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, 45-foot Chambal Devi statue and several public monuments across India.

Last month, Ram Sutar was conferred with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ Award, the state’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his lifetime contribution to art and sculpture. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, had formally honoured him at his Noida residence.

Ram Sutar was also a recipient of several national and international honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Tagore Award for Cultural Harmony, and the international Polar Star Award from Mongolia.

PM Modi, in 2019, had congratulated him for his “rich contribution to culture and art”, calling his work a lasting legacy.

Tributes poured in from across the political and cultural spectrum, with leaders, artists and admirers remembering Ram Sutar as a visionary whose sculptures reshaped India’s monumental art landscape.