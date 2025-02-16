Second US Military Aircraft Carrying 116 Deported Indian Immigrants Lands in Amritsar at Midnight

Amritsar: A US military aircraft carrying 116 Indian nationals who allegedly entered the United States illegally landed at Amritsar's international airport late on Saturday night.

This is the second batch of deported immigrants following a crackdown by the Trump administration. The first group, consisting of Indian citizens who had reportedly migrated to the US illegally, was flown in on February 5.

A C-17 aircraft, which was expected to arrive earlier, touched down in Amritsar at 11:35 PM—about 90 minutes later than scheduled.

Reports suggest a third flight, also carrying deported individuals, is expected to land in Amritsar on February 16.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is willing to repatriate its nationals living illegally in the United States. He also emphasized the need to dismantle the "ecosystem" of human trafficking. PM Modi expressed confidence that President Trump would cooperate fully with India in addressing this issue.

First US Flight Brought 104 Deported Indians to Amritsar

On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals deported by the Trump administration arrived at Amritsar airport. This marked the first batch of Indians deported under a crackdown announced by the US government shortly after President Trump’s inauguration.

Among the deportees were 19 women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven.