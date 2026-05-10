Security Alert in Bengaluru: Explosive Gelatin Sticks Found Near PM Modi’s Scheduled Route

BENGALURU – A high-stakes security operation was launched on the outskirts of Bengaluru today after explosive materials were discovered just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit. The discovery of two gelatin sticks near a bridge in Thathaguni, located along the Kanakapura Road, triggered a massive alert among the Special Protection Group (SPG) and local law enforcement.

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning when a suspicious bag containing the explosives was spotted during a routine sweep by security personnel. The location, within the Kaggalipura police station limits, is approximately three kilometers away from the Art of Living International Centre, where the Prime Minister was set to arrive to commemorate the organization’s 45th foundation day and the 70th birthday of its founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The security scare was preceded by a series of threatening phone calls received at a local police station in the early hours of Sunday. The caller reportedly warned that explosions were imminent at both the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport—where the Prime Minister was scheduled to land—and the Art of Living venue.

Following the alert, elite bomb disposal squads and forensic experts were immediately dispatched to both sites. While a thorough search of the HAL facility returned no suspicious items, the ground teams near Kaggalipura successfully intercepted the gelatin sticks hidden near a footpath beside a compound wall. The discovery led to an immediate closure of the surrounding roads as the explosives were safely neutralized and taken for forensic examination.

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Suspect detained in Koramangala

Acting on technical intelligence and call data records, Bengaluru Police tracked the origin of the threat calls to a residence in the Koramangala area. A man was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by senior officers, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect may be a habitual offender known for making hoax calls during high-profile VIP visits. Records indicate he had been detained on previous occasions for similar behavior and was released after it was found that he was struggling with mental health issues. However, the recovery of physical explosives this time has forced investigators to treat the case with far greater severity.

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High-level investigation underway

"We are currently investigating the chain of custody for these gelatin sticks," a senior police official stated. "Our priority is to determine how the suspect acquired commercial explosives and whether he was acting alone or as part of a larger, more organized conspiracy."