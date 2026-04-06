Chandigarh: Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic After 3 Schools, Mayor's Office and Secretariat Targeted; Security Alert Issued

Chandigarh: A wave of panic swept through parts of Chandigarh on Monday as a series of threatening emails were received that warned of explosive devices planted at three prominent schools and key government installations, including the Mayor’s office and the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat.

The threats prompted an immediate and massive security alert, leading to the city’s law enforcement agencies to go on high alert

Targeted Locations and Evacuations

The threatening messages were sent to three educational institutions: St. Stephen’s School (Sector 45), Ryan International School (Sector 49), and Shivalik Public School.

Upon receiving the alerts, school administrations acted swiftly, evacuating students and staff to safe zones.

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In some instances, parents were asked to pick up their children early as a precautionary measure, leading to congestion and concern in the school zones.

Simultaneously, the threat extended to the city's administrative heart, specifically naming the Chandigarh Mayor’s Office and the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat.

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These buildings house top bureaucrats and political leaders, making the security breach a matter of grave concern for the administration.

Police Response and Search Operations

The Chandigarh Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squads, launched a coordinated sweep of all the mentioned premises.

Anti-sabotage checks were carried out across classrooms, playgrounds, and government corridors.

While the intensive searches have yet to uncover any suspicious objects, the police are treating the situation with extreme caution.

Security cordons were established around the Secretariat, and entry was strictly regulated while the specialised units completed their sanitisation protocols.

Cyber Investigation Underway

The Cyber Cell of the Chandigarh Police has been tasked with tracing the origin of the emails.

Preliminary findings suggest the threats may be part of a coordinated hoax designed to cause public disruption, similar to previous incidents reported in the city earlier this year.

Investigators are currently analysing the IP addresses and metadata to identify the perpetrators.

Senior officials have urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours on social media.